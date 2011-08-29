UPDATE 1-Sina reveals 9 pct stake in Tudou Holdings

* Says holds 9 pct stake as of Aug. 26

* Tudou shares up 2 pct

* Sina shares flat (Follows alerts)

Aug 29 - China's top online portal Sina Corp holds about a 9 percent stake in the country' online video site Tudou Holdings , it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Sina's stake in China's second-largest online video site, values the investment at about $64 million based on Thomson Reuters data. Tudou closed Friday at $25.10 on Nasdaq.

The investment may be a prelude to a deeper cooperation between the two companies although those details have not yet been discussed, Reuters had reported last week citing a source familiar with the matter.

Tudou, which raised $174 million on Aug 17 in its Nasdaq public offering, has since lost about 13 percent of its value.

China is the world's largest Internet market, with more than 450 million Internet users, and online video firms are stepping up their fight for content to secure bigger market share to win advertisers.

Tudou shares were up two percent at $25.55 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)