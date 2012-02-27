UPDATE 1-Sina revenue view misses Street, shares down

* Sees Q1 rev $101 mln-$104 mln vs est $113.7 mln
* Q4 adj EPS $0.21 vs est $0.21
* Q4 rev up 21 pct to $133.4 mln
* Shares down 5 pct
Feb 27 Sina Corp, the operator of
China's largest Internet portal, posted a quarterly profit in
line with analysts' estimates, but forecast a disappointing
first quarter, sending its shares down 5 percent in aftermarket
trade
Sina forecast first-quarter revenue in the range of $101
million to $104 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of
$113.7 million for the period, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net profit was $9.3 million, or 14 cents a
share, compared with a loss of $100 million, or $1.51 a share, a
year ago.
Excluding items, the company, which competes with Baidu.com
Inc and Sohu.com Inc, earned 21 cents a share.
Revenue rose 21 percent to $133.4 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 21 cents a share on
revenue of $129.3 million.
Shares of the Shanghai, China-based company -- which owns
Weibo, a Twitter-like platform -- closed at $62.95 on Monday on
the Nasdaq.