版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 28日 星期二 09:25 BJT

China's Sina sees negative impact from real-name registration

SHANGHAI Feb 28 China's Sina Corp sees a negative impact on user engagement on its microblogging platform Weibo from government policies requiring users to register their real identities, the firm's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Sina reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Monday.

Sina plans to start monetising Weibo this year and will see meaningful contribution to its revenue in the second half of the year, Charles Chao, Sina's chief executive, told an earnings conference call.

Chao predicted 2012's operating results would suffer as it would be another year of investment for the company.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐