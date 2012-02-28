China's Sina sees negative impact from real-name registration

SHANGHAI Feb 28 China's Sina Corp
sees a negative impact on user engagement on its
microblogging platform Weibo from government policies requiring
users to register their real identities, the firm's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
Sina reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Monday.
Sina plans to start monetising Weibo this year and will see
meaningful contribution to its revenue in the second half of the
year, Charles Chao, Sina's chief executive, told an earnings
conference call.
Chao predicted 2012's operating results would suffer as it
would be another year of investment for the company.