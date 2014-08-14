版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 15日 星期五 05:12 BJT

Sina Corp Q2 revenue up 19 pct on Weibo messaging unit, ad sales

Aug 14 Chinese internet firm Sina Corp posted a 19 percent rise in net revenue after a strong performance from its Weibo Corp online messaging subsidiary and a 29 percent jump in advertising sales.

Net revenue for the second quarter rose to $187 million from $157.5 million a year earlier. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)
