REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Aug 14 Chinese internet firm Sina Corp posted a 19 percent rise in net revenue after a strong performance from its Weibo Corp online messaging subsidiary and a 29 percent jump in advertising sales.
Net revenue for the second quarter rose to $187 million from $157.5 million a year earlier. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.