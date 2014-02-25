版本:
Sina says Weibo daily active users up 4 pct to 61.4 million

BEIJING Feb 25 Sina Corp said on Tuesday the number of daily active users of its Sina Weibo microblog had risen 4 percent quarter-on-quarter to 61.4 million as of December.

The number of daily active users rose to 61.4 million from 59 million as of last September, Sina said on a conference call following the release of its fourth quarter earnings results.

September's user number was revised down from 60.2 million reported after the firm's third quarter earnings.

In January an official body reported that user numbers for Chinese microblogs, including Sina Weibo, had fallen 9 percent as people flocked to mobile messaging apps like Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat.
