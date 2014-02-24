版本:
Sina hires Credit Suisse, Goldman for $500 mln Weibo US IPO-source

HONG KONG Feb 24 Sina Corp has hired Credit Suisse AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a U.S. initial public offering of its Sina Weibo microblogging service worth about $500 million, a source familiar with the plans said on Monday.

Sina Weibo, one of several Chinese Twitter-like short messaging blogs, plans a listing in the second quarter, added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
