UPDATE 2-Sinclair to buy Allbritton TV stations for almost $1 bln

By Jennifer Saba
July 29 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
said it will acquire eight television stations from the
Allbritton family for $985 million, the latest deal in a flurry
of activity to buy local broadcasters.
Allbritton, which is also the publisher of Politico, has 9
ABC affiliated broadcast TV stations, including those that
simulcast in markets throughout the United States, including
Birmingham, Alabama, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. It also operates a
24-hour cable news network in Washington, D.C., considered the
jewel of the portfolio.
"To buy a full-blown news operation in our nation's capital
and an infrastructure that allows us to be connected to our
branches of government and be at the pulse of national issues is
a once-in-a lifetime event," Sinclair President David Smith said
in a statement.
Sinclair's stock was up 1.5 percent at $30.27 in midday
trading.
The transaction, announced on Monday, follows Tribune Co's
acquisition of Local TV and Gannett Co Inc's
purchase of Belo Corp.
One of the reasons for the renewed interest in TV stations
is because of multi-revenue streams from advertising and from
cable operators, who pay the stations to carry the channel,
known as retransmission fees.
"There is a continuing shift of ad spending from print
newspapers into local TV and retransmission fees," said Ed
Atorino an analyst with Benchmark Co about the buying spree
involving local TV stations.
"I think Allbritton was one of the last meaningfully sized
groups around and David Smith grabbed it."
Baltimore-based Sinclair is the largest U.S. TV broadcasting
group, with stations in Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and Austin,
Texas, according to the company.
Including the Allbritton deal, Sinclair's net revenue would
have been $1.8 billion in 2012.
Moelis & Co served as financial adviser to Allbritton.