UPDATE 1-Sinclair Broadcast buys Four Point for $200 mln

Sept 8 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said it would buy seven TV stations run by Four Points Media from Cerberus Capital Management LP for $200 million to expand in Utah, Florida, Texas and Massachusetts.

"The stations, which are in prime middle-markets, are a perfect complement to our portfolio of assets and TV footprint," Sinclair Chief Exec1utive David Smith said.

The broadcaster expects to finance the deal with a new term loan, a draw on its revolving line of credit. It could also use cash to fund the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2012, Sinclair added.

Cerberus founded Four Points Media in 2007 by buying seven TV stations from a CBS Corp unit for $185 million.

Sinclair expects the deal to grow cash flow by a low teen percentage rate in 2012.

Shares of Baltimore-based Sinclair were down 4 percent at $76.99 in midday trade on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)