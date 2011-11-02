UPDATE 2-Sinclair sees rising Q4 ad spend; buys 8 TV stations

* Buys 8 TV stations for $385 mln from Freedom
Communications
* Q3 EPS $0.24 vs est $0.18
* Q3 revenue $180.8 mln vs est $177.2 mln
(Adds Q4 outlook, details on deal, background)
Nov 2 U.S. TV station owner Sinclair Broadcast
Group Inc sees fourth-quarter core broadcast revenue
growing on higher ad spend from Japanese auto makers and rising
political ad spending, and said it bought eight television
stations for $385 million.
The addition of Freedom Communications' TV stations gives
the company two full-power stations in the West Palm Beach
market, Sinclair said.
Excluding expenses, net broadcast revenues are expected to
rise 3.2-5 percent in the fourth quarter from the year-ago
period.
"For the fourth quarter, we expect our stations to benefit
from a low-teen percent growth rate in ad spending by the
automotive industry, as compared to fourth quarter 2010, and
about $3.5 million in political revenues," Chief Executive David
Smith said.
For the third quarter, net income rose to $19.2 million, or
24 cents per share, from $14.3 million, or 18 cents per share, a
year ago.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $180.8 million from a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected third-quarter earnings of
18 cents per share, on revenue of $177.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company closed at
$8.93 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
They had gained 36 percent since early September when the
company said it would buy seven TV stations run by Four Points
Media from Cerberus Capital Management LP for $200
million.
