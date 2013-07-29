版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 29日 星期一 21:28 BJT

Sinclair Broadcast to buy 8 TV stations for $985 mln

July 29 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said it will buy eight television stations from companies owned by the Allbritton family for about $985 million.

The television stations consist of seven ABC Network affiliates, covering about 5 percent of U.S. TV households, and NewsChannel 8, which covers the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐