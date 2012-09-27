版本:
New Issue- Sinclair TV sells $500 mln in notes

Sept 27 Sinclair Television Group Inc 
on Thursday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SINCLAIR TV

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 6.125 PCT   MATURITY    10/01/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/01/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/12/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 449 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

