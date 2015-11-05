Singapore Airlines half-year profit jumps on falling fuel costs

| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 5 Singapore Airlines' (SIA)
first-half operating profit jumped 40 on the back of
an improvement across all of its business units and lower fuel
costs, it said on Thursday
The carrier, a benchmark for Asia's full-service airline
industry, earned S$240 million ($170 million) in the six months
to Sept. 30, up 40.4 percent from a year before, it said in a
stock exchange filing.
Without taking into account Tiger Airways, which
only became a subsidiary in October 2014 and was not included in
the previous year's figures, SIA made a profit of S$250 million.
Revenues excluding Tiger declined 4.5 percent to S$7.24
billion as the flagship SIA-branded business recorded lower
passenger numbers and yields.
That was offset by a 5.7 percent fall in group expenditure
to S$6.99 billion on the back of a S$458 million, or 16.3
percent, reduction in net fuel expenditure.
Average jet fuel prices were 41.1 percent lower than one
year ago, said SIA.
That allowed the company to report a net profit of S$305
million, up S$179 million from a year before.
SIA was buoyed by its Silkair subsidiary, which earned S$26
million compared with S$5 million a year before. Losses at its
cargo unit reduced to S$12 million from S$34 million, and
long-haul low-cost subsidiary Scoot's losses halved to $22
million.
"Uncertainty in economic conditions persists, exacerbated by
concerns about China's slowing economy, which have led to
weakening emerging-market currencies and volatility in stock
markets. The outlook for both passenger and cargo traffic is
cautious," said the airline.
SIA's business model hinges on using its hub at Singapore's
Changi Airport to connect passengers within Asia and to Europe,
Australia and the United States.
Profitability has been tough on European services since the
2008 financial crisis due to tepid economic growth in the
continent, and competition from Gulf carriers.
Overcapacity and competition from Asian carriers has also
eaten into intra-Asian profits.
Since 2011, the group has been diversifying its revenue
streams to reduce its dependence on the full-service business.
It has launched Scoot, as well as Vistara, an Indian
full-service airline with conglomerate Tata Sons, and taken a
majority stake in budget carrier Tiger.
The airline said in October it would resume non-stop flights
to the United States in 2018 - five years after it stopped them
- with a new long-range variant of the Airbus A350
widebody jet.
(Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Mark Potter)