2017年 2月 9日

Boeing wins Singapore Airline order for wide-body planes - source

Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.

Boeing, Singapore Airlines and Airbus declined to comment.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Boeing was the front-runner for a Singapore Airlines order of at least 35 wide-body aircraft. (Reporting by Tim Hepher in PARIS; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
