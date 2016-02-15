Boeing sees new aircraft demand worth $550 bln in SE Asia in 20 yrs

SINGAPORE Feb 15 Southeast Asia requires 3,750 new aircraft worth $550 billion in 20 years from 2015, a senior Boeing executive told a press conference ahead of the Singapore Airshow that starts on Tuesday.

Of this, 76 percent will be for single-aisle aircraft like the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, said Dinesh Keskar, senior vice-president for Asia Pacific and India sales at Boeing.

This will be largely driven by low-cost carriers, and the growth of markets such as Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam, he added. (Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)