2016年 2月 17日

AIRSHOW-Boeing, Okay Airways sign commitment for 737 jets worth $1.3 bln

SINGAPORE Feb 17 Chinese carrier Okay Airways has signed a commitment for 12 Boeing 737 jets worth $1.3 billion.

The order includes 11 737 Max jets, the upgraded version of Boeing's narrowbody aircraft line. The deal was signed at the Singapore Airshow. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

