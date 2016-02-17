AIRSHOW-Boeing, Okay Airways sign commitment for 737 jets worth $1.3 bln

BRIEF-3M wins preliminary injunction against Spain-based BossAuto
* 3M wins preliminary injunction against Spain-based BossAuto; protects PPS technology
SINGAPORE Feb 17 Chinese carrier Okay Airways has signed a commitment for 12 Boeing 737 jets worth $1.3 billion.
The order includes 11 737 Max jets, the upgraded version of Boeing's narrowbody aircraft line. The deal was signed at the Singapore Airshow. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per share on company's common stock, an increase of 5.1 percent over current quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Costco Wholesale Corp will pay $11.75 million to resolve claims that some of its pharmacies filled improper or incomplete prescriptions for controlled substances in violation of federal regulations, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.