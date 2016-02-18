AIRSHOW-China's business jet market slowing as economy weakens

* Customers in China look beyond large, long-haul jets
* China business jet fleet grew slowest in 2015 in 10
yrs-Embraer
* Overseas forays of Chinese business to create demand for
jets
By Rujun Shen and Fathin Ungku
SINGAPORE, Feb 18 Chinese demand for business
jets is slowing as its economy weakens, with customers looking
to diversify from large aircraft, industry executives said at
the Singapore Airshow.
China's business jet fleet grew 6 percent in 2015, the
slowest in the past 10 years, according to data from Embraer SA
, one of the largest business jet manufacturers.
"In the past, customers would simply buy the biggest and
best plane out there," said Claudio Camelier, vice president of
marketing and sales, Middle East and Asia Pacific, at Embraer
Executive Jets.
"Nowadays they may consider a mid-sized jet if their travel
needs are only within certain region or they don't travel with a
lot of people."
Earlier this month, Embraer delivered a Legacy 500 - its new
mid-sized jet worth nearly $20 million at list price - to its
first Chinese customer, movie star Jackie Chan.
China's economy grew at the slowest pace in a quarter of a
century last year.
David Dixon, president of Jetcraft Asia, a business jet
brokerage based in Hong Kong, said he had seen signs of a less
buoyant market in China - slower order flow, deferment of
delivery, and cancellation of orders, but also signs of maturing
customers.
"There are people who used to place large orders,
speculative orders," Dixon told Reuters in an interview. "That
has largely gone away in the case of China."
OPTIMISTIC
Some industry executives were more optimistic.
Roger Sperry, Gulfstream's head of sales for Asia, told
Reuters in an interview his company is talking to more potential
buyers now than two years ago, despite the perception of a
weaker economy.
"Is it growing the way it was two years ago? No, that's a
known fact," Sperry said of Chinese demand.
"Are we concerned about it? No, because we've seen this time
after time... This is just the first time the economy has been
going down in China since there's been a business in the
aviation market so people look at that and go, 'oh my God, it
will never recover!"
Gulfstream, a unit of General Dynamics, had the
largest share - 32 percent - of mainland China's business jet
market in 2014, according to consultancy Asian Sky Group.
Longer term, the country was still seen as having good
potential.
Embraer forecast a total of 800 business jets to be
delivered to China in the next 10 years, compared with the
country's fleet of 360 at end of 2015.
China's increasing business interest overseas is also
expected to create new demand.
"China is moving into Africa, it's moving in South America.
Those are a long way away from here. You'll find the only way to
get there is to have a private airplane," said Dixon of Jetcraft
Asia.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen and Fathin Ungku; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)