AIRSHOW-CFM wins $800 mln engine order from VietJetAir

SINGAPORE Feb 12 CFM International said it had signed a deal valued at more than $800 million at list prices to provide engines for 21 Airbus A320ceo family aircraft of VietJetAir.

The aircraft order was announced on Wednesday at the Singapore Airshow.
