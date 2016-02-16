AIRSHOW-Planemakers flag strong aircraft demand despite economic headwinds

* Boeing, Airbus seeing no delivery-delay or cancellation
requests
* Mitsubishi in deal to supply 20 jets to U.S. leasing firm
* Premium traffic in industry slowing - Qatar Airways CEO
By Rujun Shen and Fathin Ungku
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 The aviation market is holding
up well despite a faltering global economy, with customers
finding funds for purchases and taking deliveries of planes,
Boeing and Airbus said at the Singapore
Airshow.
A cloud had settled over the biennial event in the
city-state as the ripples from China's economic slowdown and
unsettled global financial markets stoked concerns of potential
cancellation or deferment of plane orders, especially from
fastest-growing Southeast Asia.
But planemakers, whose production lines are loaded for rapid
growth in deliveries after a recent order boom, defied the
industry's growing number of sceptics, saying an unprecedented
eight-year expansion in aerospace remains on track, underpinned
by a tailwind from low oil prices.
"Our market has been growing. It's been very resilient, and
our customers are making a lot of money," Randy Tinseth, vice
president of marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told a
press conference.
The Boeing executive said low oil prices had helped airlines
post record profits. The planemaker had not got any requests for
deferrals of deliveries from airlines, it said.
Airbus sales chief John Leahy also said the planemaker had
not been asked for deliveries to be deferred.
Their views were echoed by aircraft parts makers.
Pratt & Whitney's new chief Robert Leduc, in an interview
with Reuters, played down concerns over aircraft demand, saying
the engine maker had seen no deferrals or cancellations.
The airshow also saw new orders for some planemakers,
especially the smaller ones.
On Tuesday, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries Ltd, struck a deal to supply 20
regional jets to U.S. leasing firm Aerolease, its first
agreement with a lessor.
And ATR, a joint venture between Airbus and Italy's
Finmeccanica, signed a $130 million deal to supply
five ATR 72-600 aircraft to Singapore-based lessor Avation PLC
.
"I was concerned that there may be some serious slowdown,
and I didn't see it happen," the turboprop planemaker's Chief
Executive Patrick de Castelbajac told a media briefing.
"It's good to see that the customers are turning up, they
are taking deliveries, they are finding the financing,"
Castelbajac said.
NOTE OF CAUTION
But no large orders were announced on Tuesday, the first day
of the airshow, and some analysts said they were unlikely.
Bertrand Grabowski, DVB Bank's global head of aviation, said
he sees little appetite for large new orders because low oil
prices were a powerful incentive for airlines not to rush to
order.
Airlines generally tend to order fuel-efficient modern jets
to cut costs when oil prices are high. However, the strong
balance sheets of airlines, boosted by cheap oil, could also
help them to place new orders.
Some also sounded a note of caution on the industry. Akbar
al-Baker, the CEO of premium middle-eastern airline Qatar
Airways, said premium traffic in the industry was dropping.
At the airshow, it was not just passenger planes that
grabbed the attention. Spy planes - including converted
passenger planes and business jets - are on some nations'
shopping lists in a region where complex territorial disputes
between China and several Southeast Asian nations are fuelling
security concerns.
Swedish arms firm Saab formally launched a
militarised Bombardier business jet, dubbed GlobalEye, after
selling the early warning and control system to the United Arab
Emirates in November.
And Boeing is promoting its P-8 converted 737 passenger jet
for maritime surveillance at the air show, Asia's largest.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher, Anshuman Daga and Siva
Govindasamy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)