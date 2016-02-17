AIRSHOW-UPDATE 1-Garuda Indonesia restructures fleet, defers plane deliveries

(Adds more quotes)
By Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE Feb 17 Garuda Indonesia is
facing pressure on yields because of over-capacity in markets
and weak economic growth, forcing it to restructure its fleet
and defer some aircraft deliveries, the airline's president said
on Wednesday.
Garuda and its budget carrier, Citilink, face intense
competition from privately held Lion Group, which has become a
dominant local player, helped by aggressive expansion and record
aircraft orders.
"The markets seem to be in over-capacity, not only domestic
but also regional," Garuda's Arif Wibowo told Reuters in an
interview at the Singapore Airshow.
He said air traffic at Indonesia's flag carrier had been
hurt by weaker demand from the natural resources sector due to
the collapse in prices for oil, gas and other commodities.
He said Garuda had been deferring deliveries of some wide
body airplanes and turboprop aircraft, adding that the airline
is also restructuring its planes to fit in more economy seats at
the expense of first class seats in most of its aircraft.
On Tuesday, executives from both Boeing and Airbus
said they were seeing no delays on deliveries or
cancellation requests from their customers.
"We are facing strong tailwind from jet fuel prices and
strong headwind from the economic growth in the region. The
domestic growth is also below our expectations," said Wibowo,
who became the full service airline's president in December
2014.
He said Garuda was still in discussions with Airbus and
Boeing to buy 30 wide-body jets worth potentially $9 billion
from one of them but the process was taking longer than
expected.
Indonesia is set to emerge as one of the world's top 10
aviation markets by around 2020, and could be in the top five
with 270 million passengers by 2034, according to projections by
the International Air Transport Association. But patchy safety
record of airlines and creaking infrastructure have raised
doubts over the potential of the market.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga, Editing by Tim Hepher and Siva
Govindasamy)