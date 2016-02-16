Pratt & Whitney says close to finalising $3 bln deal for F-35 engines

SINGAPORE Feb 16 The head of engine maker Pratt
& Whitney is hopeful that a deal to build 167 engines to
power the F-35 fighter jet will be completed in the first half
of the year and confirmed it would be worth a little more than
$3 billion.
The company and the Pentagon said in January that the deal
covered a ninth batch of 66 engines and a tenth batch of 101
engines for the fighter built by Lockheed Martin Corp.
"The government will decide when that gets done. I am never
going to push the government to tell them when that needs to get
done, but conservatively I say the front half of this year,"
Pratt & Whitney President Bob Leduc said.
U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the
F-35 programme for the Pentagon, told reporters last week that
the government and Pratt & Whitney were expected to sign an
agreement in the next week or two for 167 engines to power the
ninth and tenth batches of F-35 jets.
He said the deals, which were agreed in principle last
month, would lower the cost of the engines by between 3 percent
and 4 percent in each batch.
