Two U.S. funds sue dozens of banks for Singapore rate rigging

SINGAPORE, July 2 Two U.S.-based investment
funds have filed a lawsuit in New York against dozens of banks
accusing them of conspiring to rig derivative prices
incorporating Singapore interest rate benchmarks, a court filing
showed.
The suit was filed by Greenwich, Connecticut-based
FrontPoint Asian Event Driven Fund and New York-based Sonterra
Capital Master Fund and traces back to the 2013 scandal in
Singapore when the central bank found more than 100 traders in
the city-state tried to rig key borrowing and currency rates.
Among the banks being sued are Citigroup, Bank of
America, JPMorgan Chase,, RBS, UBS
, ING, BNP Paribas, Oversea Chinese
Banking Corporation, Barclays, Credit
Agricole, Credit Suisse, Standard Chartered
, DBS, Mitsubishi Ufj, HSBC,
Macquarie and Commerzbank.
A Citigroup spokesman said "it is without merit and we will
defend ourselves vigorously." Credit Suisse declined to comment.
The other banks did not immediately respond to requests for
comment outside business hours.
In 2013, Singapore's central bank censured a record 20
banks, saying 133 traders had tried to manipulate the rates,
including the benchmark bank-to-bank SIBOR rate, the Swap
Offered Rate and derivatives. (reut.rs/299cRc4)
It did not fine the banks involved, but instead directed 19
of them to set aside additional reserves for a year and to adopt
measures to address deficiencies.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore has since returned all
of the around $9 billion it took from the banks as penalties,
saying they have taken steps to prevent a recurrence of attempts
to rig rates.
Authorities in the United States and Europe have also been
investigating rate manipulations, most notably Libor, slapping
fines of billions of dollars on banks, including Barclays, RBS
and UBS.
FrontPoint said it engaged in transactions from within the
U.S. for SIBOR-based derivatives at "artificial prices
proximately caused by Defendants' unlawful manipulation and
restraint of trade."
Sonterra said it engaged in U.S.-based transactions for
SIBOR-based derivatives, including Singapore Dollar foreign
exchange forwards.
"As a consequence of Defendants' manipulative conduct,
Sonterra was damaged when it was overcharged and/or underpaid in
transactions for Singapore Dollar foreign exchange forwards,"
the filing said.
The two investment companies seek compensation for "treble
the damages" incurred.
