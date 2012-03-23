Singapore licenses two casino junket operators

SINGAPORE, March 23 Singapore has licensed two Malaysian casino junket operators in a move that could help Genting Singapore attract more high rollers to its casino.

Junket operators are common in Macau, where they account for a significant proportion of gamblers in VIP rooms in the glitzy enclave's casinos.

The operators typically organise visits to the casinos and provide credit to players in return for commissions from casino owners.

Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority, in a statement dated Thursday, described the two operators as international market agents (IMAs) who "will focus on bringing in foreign high rollers to our casinos".

"The regime to regulate IMAs has also been enhanced to ensure that our gaming environment continues to be tightly regulated and free from criminal influence," the regulator said.

Singapore media said the two junket operators were endorsed by Genting's Resorts World Sentosa. That means they will work with the Singapore unit of Malaysia's Genting Bhd rather than Las Vegas Sands, which operates the city-state's other casino resort.