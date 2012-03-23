Singapore licenses two casino junket operators

SINGAPORE, March 23 Singapore has licensed two
Malaysian casino junket operators in a move that could help
Genting Singapore attract more high rollers to its
casino.
Junket operators are common in Macau, where they account for
a significant proportion of gamblers in VIP rooms in the glitzy
enclave's casinos.
The operators typically organise visits to the casinos and
provide credit to players in return for commissions from casino
owners.
Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority, in a statement
dated Thursday, described the two operators as international
market agents (IMAs) who "will focus on bringing in foreign high
rollers to our casinos".
"The regime to regulate IMAs has also been enhanced to
ensure that our gaming environment continues to be tightly
regulated and free from criminal influence," the regulator said.
Singapore media said the two junket operators were endorsed
by Genting's Resorts World Sentosa. That means they will work
with the Singapore unit of Malaysia's Genting Bhd
rather than Las Vegas Sands, which operates the
city-state's other casino resort.