Singapore Inc faces $12 bln debt scramble

* US$12.4 billion of Singapore bonds fall due by end-2017
* Banks pulling back as non-performing loans rise
* Third of companies highly leveraged at 10+ x core profit
* Bond issuers exposed to struggling commodities market
By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, Oct 31 Singapore companies, highly
exposed to slowing global trade and a lacklustre commodity
market, face a financing scramble in 2017, as more than US$12
billion of their bonds falls due and banks grow wary of lending
to the resources sector.
That could trigger more blood-letting in a market that has
already seen some high-profile corporate defaults, such as oil
services firm Swiber Holdings, which hit the skids in
July and went into judicial management this month.
It has also seen an increase in the number of bond issuers
trying to renegotiate the terms of their credit to stay afloat,
a disturbing signal in a market skewed to retail buyers and
smaller issues subject to light scrutiny.
Corporate leverage has risen to increasingly risky levels,
according to credit analysts and investors, while banks are
becoming more circumspect about extending financing as the
quality of their loan books causes concern.
Between now and the end of 2017, according to Reuters data,
US$12.4 billion of bonds falls due, but corporate balance sheets
in the city state are looking strained.
A Reuters study of 228 non-financial companies' half-year
earnings shows that 74 had net debt more than five times their
core profit, a level that usually prompts concern among credit
analysts, and more than a third of that group were at least
twice that level.
"We had not seen Singapore dollar corporate defaults since
2009, but suddenly we see a pick-up in defaults in 2015-2016.
This is a warning sign about a refinancing confidence crisis
across many sectors, not just commodity-related ones," said
Raymond Chia, Head of Credit Research for Asia ex-Japan at
Schroders Investment Management.
LIGHT SCRUTINY
The structure of Singapore's capital markets has left them
particularly vulnerable as global trade cools and Chinese growth
slows. Commodities have been a mainstay after a frothy 2013 and
2014, and private banking has loomed large, fuelling smaller
bond deals.
In 2014, private banks accounted for almost half of
investments into Singapore dollar corporate debt, a central bank
report said last year.
Their participation has helped encourage smaller issues that
are not assessed by credit rating agencies and yet are targeted
at private wealth investors, analysts say.
"Their bond issues are also mostly unrated, so the layer of
scrutiny provided by rating agencies is missing. Many of these
deals were mispriced: they priced like investment grade even
though they had high-yield profiles," said Harsh Agarwal, Head
of Asia Credit Research at Deutsche Bank.
That is now changing - at considerable cost for firms.
Property firm Oxley Holdings, whose short-term debt dwarfs
its cash balance, according to its latest accounts, saw yields
on its bonds due 2019 jump 220 basis points to 7.5
percent in the past quarter.
And banks, under pressure to increase provisions for bad
loans, are pulling back from indebted sectors like real estate,
commodities and oil and gas, which dominate Singapore's
outstanding S$53 billion ($38 billion) of local currency
corporate bonds.
Non-performing loans have risen at all Singapore's three
banks in the latest quarterly results, reflecting a decline in
loan quality across sectors.
"In the absence of further bank support, refinancing this
debt may prove difficult, potentially leading to more defaults
over the next year," said Devinda Paranathanthri at UBS Wealth
Management, which estimates S$18 billion of local currency
denominated bonds are coming due over the next 18 months. Over a
quarter are from sectors facing structural headwinds.
The latest sign of strain has been an increase in borrowers
asking bondholders to cut them some slack.
Ezra Holdings, Rickmers Maritime, Otto
Marine and Marco Polo Marine are just some
of the companies that sought bondholder consent this year to
loosen the conditions, or covenants, attached to their loans.
"It will continue to be busy, but the question is whether
loosening covenants will be adequate to give these companies the
lifeline that they need," said Kevin Wong, Singapore-based
partner with law firm Linklaters.
"There is a risk these consent solicitations may lead to
full-blown debt restructurings."
($1 = 1.3943 Singapore dollars)
