版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 17:07 BJT

Singapore FX reserves rise to $260.7 bln in April

    SINGAPORE, May 8 
here
    
    The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday issued
the following foreign reserves data for April.
  
 
                             April      March       February
 Official foreign reserves   260.7      259.6       253.3
  (US$ bln)                                         
 Official reserves (S$ bln)  364.4      362.8       354.2
                                                    
 of which gold and forex     361.7      360.1       351.5
 For detailed reserves data, see the Monetary Authority of
Singapore's website: www.mas.gov.sg
    

 (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐