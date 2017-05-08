Singapore FX reserves rise to $260.7 bln in April

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
SINGAPORE, May 8 here The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday issued the following foreign reserves data for April. April March February Official foreign reserves 260.7 259.6 253.3 (US$ bln) Official reserves (S$ bln) 364.4 362.8 354.2 of which gold and forex 361.7 360.1 351.5 For detailed reserves data, see the Monetary Authority of Singapore's website: www.mas.gov.sg (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares
* MTY enters into an agreement to acquire the assets of dagwoods sandwichs and salads
* TRI Pointe Group Inc - on June 20, 2017, co entered into a modification agreement to amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing