UPDATE 2-Singapore factory output records strongest rise in 5 years

* Dec industrial output +21.3 pct y/y, +6.4 pct m/m
* Q4 GDP, 2016 GDP likely to be revised up -analysts
* Dec semiconductor output +94 pct y/y
(Adds comments)
By Fathin Ungku and Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's industrial
production in December grew at the strongest pace in five years
as electronics output surged, raising the chances of an upward
revision to fourth-quarter growth.
Manufacturing output in December jumped 21.3 percent from a
year earlier, data from the Singapore Economic Development Board
showed, far exceeding the median forecast in a Reuters survey of
9.5 percent.
Singapore has seen lacklustre economic growth the past two
years as sluggish global demand weighed on exports. Growth
picked up late last year, however, helped by an increase in
exports to China and strength in manufacturing.
On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis,
industrial production rose 6.4 percent in December exceeding the
median forecast for a contraction of 5.8 percent.
"The low base of last year has definitely helped ... but
nonetheless just looking at the sequential growth, the strong
end to the year reflects the underlying improvement in the
global picture," said Song Seng Wun, economist for CIMB Private
Banking.
Manufacturing output in the electronics sector in December
jumped 49.4 percent, supported by the semiconductors segment,
which recorded an increase in output of 94.0 percent, the data
showed.
Experts say that a surge in electronics manufacturing is
partly related to seasonal holiday demand, as well as an
underlying global shift toward new technologies.
"The whole mega trend of the internet of things is probably
going to fuel semiconductor growth in the next couple of years"
said Kai Fai Ng, president of the Southeast Asian branch of
SEMI, an international association of micro- and
nano-electronics industries.
EXPANDED FACILITY
The opening of semiconductor giant Micron Technology Inc's
expanded NAND flash memory fabrication facility in
Singapore in September played a "pretty huge" role in the surge
in electronics manufacturing, Ng added.
Wayne Allan, Micron's vice president of global manufacturing
told Reuters earlier this week it saw a significant increase in
Singapore production in the second half of 2016 from the first.
He said Micron likely accounts for around 20 percent of
Singapore's semiconductor manufacturing.
The government will probably upgrade full-year 2016 GDP
growth to 2 percent from its advance estimate of 1.8 percent,
Chua Hak Bin, senior economist for Maybank Kim Eng, said in a
research note.
"Growth is recovering and inflation is picking up," Chua
added.
Fourth-quarter GDP growth is likely to be revised up to 12.9
percent on a quarter-on-quarter annualised basis, analysts at
Citi said in a research note.
The government's advance estimate, released in early
January, was that the economy grew 9.1 percent in the
October-December quarter on an annualised basis, compared to
July-September.
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Richard Borsuk)