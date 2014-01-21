ExxonMobil starts producing ultra-low sulphur diesel in Singapore

SINGAPORE Jan 21 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday its new hydrotreater has started operations and is producing ultra-low sulphur diesel at its 592,000 barrels per day (bpd) Singapore refinery.

The new unit will increase the facility's daily low-sulphur diesel capacity to 25 million litres or about 157,000 barrels. Of that, about 36 percent or 57,000 bpd will meet ultra-low sulphur diesel specifications, the company said in a statement.

With the new unit, the refinery is able to produce both 50 and 10 parts per million (ppm) low sulphur diesel.

Ultra-low sulphur diesel, commonly used to fuel vehicles and equipment such as tractor trailers, buses and marine vessels, is becoming a more commonly required fuel in Asian countries trying to control air pollution and potentially hazardous emissions.

ExxonMobil has put diesel hydrotreaters into its refineries in Baytown and Baton Rouge in the United States, Antwerp in Belgium, Sriracha in Thailand and Yanbu in Saudi Arabia.

The oil major has invested more than $3 billion to expand its ultra-low sulphur diesel production globally, it said.