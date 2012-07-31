ExxonMobil offers fewer benchmark gasoil cargoes from Singapore refinery

SINGAPORE, July 31 Exxon Mobil Corp has
offered fewer Asian benchmark gasoil cargoes from its Singapore
refinery for July and August than in previous months, traders
said on Tuesday, helping push up premiums for the grade.
The company offered about four cargoes of gasoil with 5,000
parts per million (ppm), or 0.5 percent, sulphur a month for
July and August, down from 6-8 cargoes of the grade in previous
months, they said.
Instead it has been offering more gasoil with 10,000 ppm, or
1 percent, sulphur, they added.
The reduction in volumes for 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil is
likely due to partial maintenance at the company's integrated
605,000 barrels per day (bpd) refining complex in Singapore,
traders said. This could not be confirmed, however.
An Exxon Mobil spokeswoman said the company does not
typically comment on operational issues.
While the units affected and the duration of maintenance
were not immediately known, one trader said a "sulphur treating
unit" was included.
A second trader said maintenance could have already finished
or was at least close to ending, with September cargoes expected
to resume as normal.
With Royal Dutch Shell conducting partial
maintenance at its 500,000 bpd Singapore refinery from mid-July,
supplies of gasoil, especially the high-sulphur variety, have
been tight and driving up premiums, traders said.
Cash premiums for 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil, which is the
benchmark grade in Asia, shot up to an eight-month high last
week, Reuters data showed.
Demand for the grade, however, has been strong with
countries such as Indonesia and Yemen seeking huge volumes for
August onwards.