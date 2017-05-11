Exxon Mobil buys Singapore petrochemical plant, boost output in Asia

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
SINGAPORE May 11 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it has reached an agreement to buy a refining and petrochemical plant owned by Jurong Aromatics in Singapore which will boost its output in Asia.
The company expects to complete the transaction in the second half of 2017 which will boost its aromatics production in Singapore to more than 3.5 million tonnes per year.
(Reporting by Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.