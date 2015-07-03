Record Singapore fuel oil trades congest port, snarl loadings

* Nearly 6 million tonnes of fuel oil traded in June
* Singapore's port struggles to cope with fuel oil volumes
* At least 28 tankers storing fuel oil temporarily
-shipbrokers
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, July 3 Buyers trying to load record
fuel oil volumes traded last month in Singapore are congesting
the port's oil terminals, while land tanks are nearly full and
tens of millions of barrels of marine fuel are being held in
ships, traders and shipbrokers said.
Almost 6 million tonnes, or 39 million barrels, of fuel oil
were traded in June in the world's largest market for shipping
fuel during an end-of-day pricing process, pushing up rates for
Aframax vessels to near seven-year highs as buyers tried to find
tankers to load the cargoes.
Complaints of loading delays resulted in at least two
companies being temporarily barred from oil pricing agency
Platts' daily market-on-close (MOC) price assessment process,
traders said.
Platts - which declined to comment - periodically bans
companies from its pricing process for trading behaviour,
financial concerns or non-fulfillment of contracts.
"There are loads of delays in Singapore and many vessels are
loaded with fuel oil, and I believe some of them have not found
a home," a Singapore-based shipbroker said.
At least 28 tankers have been hired for short-term charter
by various traders, including Glencore's shipping arm ST
Shipping and Petrochina's trading arm Chinaoil, possibly to
store the excess oil, shipbrokers said.
One broker estimated that another 10-18 tankers are loaded
with fuel oil unable to find buyers. Some 8-12 cheaper clean
tankers have also been chartered to load fuel oil instead, and
with so many cargoes changing hands, the congestion and shipping
tightness are expected to ease only later in July, traders said.
"Oil bought ... in June is yet to be fully disposed and now
the buyers' vessels are looking to run late for loading," a
Singapore-based fuel oil trader said.
The unprecedented trading in June was sparked in part by the
Middle Eastern summer, which means more local demand for fuel
oil to generate electricity for air conditioners, fewer exports
of the product and higher prices in Asia.
Strong refining margins also spurred U.S. and European
refiners to ramp up output, pushing excess fuel oil to Asia and
triggering a stock-build.
Singapore's fuel oil stocks surged to a record of over 27
million barrels in June, before easing to nearly 25 million
barrels in the week to July 1, data from International
Enterprise showed.
Fuel oil buyers in June were mainly commodity merchants
Glencore and Mercuria as well as PetroChina,
while the main sellers included Russia's Lukoil, Total
and merchant Vitol, according to a report
by Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial.
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Henning
Gloystein and Tom Hogue)