Marine fuel price slump set to deepen as glut grows

* Marine fuel prices at weakest since Sept 2013
* Singapore fuel oil inventory highest in over 15 years
* But swaps indicate prices to recover from September
By Jane Xie
SINGAPORE, June 16 Marine fuel prices are set to
fall further after plunging to their lowest since late 2013,
with traders in Singapore, the world's largest ship refuelling
hub, saying they are looking to sell quickly in the face of a
global supply glut.
End users of marine fuels, also known as bunkers, typically
pay a premium over the cost of larger cargoes to account for
logistics costs, but that flipped to a discount from early June.
BK380-B-SIN FO380-SIN
"The market is flooded with oil and everyone is desperate to
sell quickly, so you have a price war," said a Singapore-based
trader.
The 380-cst marine fuel grade traded at a discount of $1.95
a tonne below the prices of large cargoes on Monday, after
hitting a discount as wide as $5.38 a tonne late last week.
The rout in marine fuel prices has been stoked by
inventories at refineries and commercial oil tanks leased by
traders in Singapore that are at their highest since 1999.
Stocks stand at over 27 million barrels, compared to around
22 or 23 million barrels seen in September 2013, the last time
prices were at current levels.
Robust oil processing margins have spurred western refiners
to ramp up output, pushing excess oil to Asia, which is
structurally short of fuel oil.
Would-be sellers are also worried that the record volumes of
intra-Singapore fuel oil trades due to load from the second-half
of June will worsen port congestion.
A record volume of over 4 million tonnes of both the
180-centistoke and 380-cst grades have traded since the start of
June in a price assessment process known as the Market On Close
facilitated by Platts, a McGraw Hill Financial unit.
"The cargo berths are going to be congested but people will
still want to move the oil out," said another Singapore-based
trader. "Selling ex-wharf is one way (of doing that)."
Ex-wharf oil refers to fuel loaded directly from oil
terminals in parcels of 2,000 to 5,000 tonnes.
But the longer term price outlook is brighter, with traders
saying underlying demand remains solid and with lower supplies
into Asia expected in July.
Swap prices point to a possible recovery in September.
<0#FO380SGSW:>
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph
Radford)