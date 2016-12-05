Platts to lower sulphur in benchmark gasoil to 10ppm from 2018

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Dec 5 Oil pricing agency Platts said on Monday that it will lower the sulphur content of its benchmark gasoil assessment in Singapore and the Middle East to 10ppm from the current 500ppm from Jan. 2, 2018.
The lower sulphur specification reflects changing supply and demand trends across the regions, as well as that global waterborne diesel trade is predominantly maximum 10ppm sulphur diesel, Platts said in a note to subscribers posted on its website. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.