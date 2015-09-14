Platts includes Singapore oil terminal in gasoil pricing process

SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Oil pricing agency Platts
said on Monday it will include the Pulau Seraya Power Station
Terminal in Singapore in its Singapore gasoil price assessment
process from late September.
The move is expected to offer traders more flexibility in
loading cargoes and improve market liquidity, traders said.
Following positive feedback from the industry to its
proposal in August that Pulau Seraya terminal deliveries be
included in its price assessment, Platts will go ahead with the
move effective Sept. 25, it said in a note to its subscribers.
Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc,
provides Asian benchmark price assessments for most oil products
traded in the region.
Apart from terminals in Singapore, Platts also recognises
Malaysia's Pasir Gudang, Tanjung Langsat, Tanjung Bin, Pengerang
and a few floating storage units in nearby waters for its
Singapore price assessment process.
The Pulau Seraya terminal has four berths and an overall
storage capacity of 835,000 cubic metres, of which 180,000 cubic
metres is set aside for clean oil product storage, Platts said.
At one metre tide, the approaching draft is about 12.6
metres and is able to accommodate Aframax and partially-laden
Suezmax-sized vessels, it added.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)