Former UBS banker fined by Singapore regulator for insider trading

SINGAPORE Oct 14 Singapore's financial
regulator said it has fined a former Indonesia investment
banking head of UBS S$434,912 ($313,857) in a 2012
insider trading case.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a
statement on Wednesday Jakarta-based Vincent Rajiv Louis bought
1 million PT Bank Danamon shares in March 2012 through
his wife's bank account in Singapore after he possessed
price-sensitive and non-public information on a proposed
acquisition of Danamon by Singapore's DBS Bank in the course of
his work.
DBS announced the proposed acquisition in April
2012 and MAS said Rajiv made a profit of $173,965 from his
insider trades when he was with UBS. Due to regulatory issues,
DBS subsequently pulled the plug on the Danamon deal.
The MAS said Rajiv admitted breaking the securities law and
paid MAS the civil penalty without court action.
When contacted by Reuters, Rajiv declined to comment on the
MAS statement but said he currently works for private equity
firm Carlyle Group LP, which he joined in May 2013 as the
Indonesia head.
($1 = 1.3857 Singapore dollars)
