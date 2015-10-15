UPDATE 1-Carlyle fires Indonesia dealmaker charged in Singapore insider trading -source

(Recasts with source saying Carlyle fired the banker)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Oct 15 Private equity firm
Carlyle Group LP fired its top dealmaker in Indonesia
after the banker was fined by Singapore's financial regulator in
an insider trading case, a source with direct knowledge of the
decision told Reuters on Thursday.
Jakarta-based Vincent Rajiv Louis, who joined Carlyle as
Indonesia head in May 2013, was sacked on Wednesday after the
private equity firm learned of the charges in Singapore, said
the source, who declined to be named because the decision
remained confidential.
A Carlyle spokeswoman in Hong Kong declined to comment.
Rajiv did not respond to repeated calls and emails by Reuters
for comment on Thursday, a day after he said that he still
worked for Carlyle Group.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a
statement on Wednesday it fined Rajiv, a former Indonesia
investment banking head of UBS, S$434,912 ($313,857)
in the 2012 insider trading case.
The MAS said Rajiv bought 1 million PT Bank Danamon
shares in March 2012 through his wife's bank account
in Singapore after he possessed price-sensitive and non-public
information on a proposed acquisition of Danamon by Singapore's
DBS Bank.
DBS announced the proposed acquisition in April
2012 and MAS said Rajiv made a profit of S$173,965 from his
insider trades when he was with UBS. Due to regulatory issues,
DBS subsequently pulled the plug on the Danamon deal.
The MAS said Rajiv admitted breaking the securities law and
paid MAS the civil penalty without court action.
($1 = 1.3857 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Miral Fahmy)