RPT-UPDATE 1-Jefferies to build energy, forex team in Singapore

LONDON Oct 16 U.S. investment bank Jefferies
Group Inc said on Tuesday it will start up an energy
hub in Singapore after receiving a capital markets services
license for futures trading from the island state's government.
The bank is looking to create a team of 10 in Singapore to
focus on energy and foreign exchange asset classes, Marc Bailey,
president of Jefferies Bache and based in London, told Reuters.
"We're very strong in energy, and we see Singapore very much
as an energy hub. We're looking to progress the energy story in
Singapore," Bailey said. "Now we've got the licence there is no
reason why we can't look to do that immediately."
According to a New York-based spokesman for the bank, the
expansion will add to Jefferies' operations in Singapore, where
it already employs around 25 people and has maintained an office
since 2007.
Since the acquisition of Prudential Bache in 2011, Jefferies
has built on its listed derivatives team in Asia. The Singapore
office will be a second hub for Jefferies in the region as it
beefs up its position in commodities. It already has 11 staff in
Hong Kong focusing on London Metal Exchange business.
Jefferies became a ring dealing member of the LME this year
after muscling up in metals by poaching staff from rival Newedge
and snapping up floor traders from Natixis after the French bank
pulled out of metals brokerage.