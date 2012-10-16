RPT-UPDATE 1-Jefferies to build energy, forex team in Singapore

LONDON Oct 16 U.S. investment bank Jefferies Group Inc said on Tuesday it will start up an energy hub in Singapore after receiving a capital markets services license for futures trading from the island state's government.

The bank is looking to create a team of 10 in Singapore to focus on energy and foreign exchange asset classes, Marc Bailey, president of Jefferies Bache and based in London, told Reuters.

"We're very strong in energy, and we see Singapore very much as an energy hub. We're looking to progress the energy story in Singapore," Bailey said. "Now we've got the licence there is no reason why we can't look to do that immediately."

According to a New York-based spokesman for the bank, the expansion will add to Jefferies' operations in Singapore, where it already employs around 25 people and has maintained an office since 2007.

Since the acquisition of Prudential Bache in 2011, Jefferies has built on its listed derivatives team in Asia. The Singapore office will be a second hub for Jefferies in the region as it beefs up its position in commodities. It already has 11 staff in Hong Kong focusing on London Metal Exchange business.

Jefferies became a ring dealing member of the LME this year after muscling up in metals by poaching staff from rival Newedge and snapping up floor traders from Natixis after the French bank pulled out of metals brokerage.