Alibaba-backed Lazada to buy Singapore online grocer RedMart

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SINGAPORE Nov 2 Lazada Group, a southeast Asian e-commerce company backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, agreed to buy Singapore-based online grocer RedMart, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement did not disclose the value of the deal, which is expected to be completed in the current quarter.
Led by its current management, RedMart will continue to operate independently after the transaction, they said.
Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC was the financial adviser to Lazada Group and Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited advised RedMart. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
