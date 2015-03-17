UPDATE 2-Ex-Singapore leader Lee Kuan Yew's condition worsens

(Adds more comments)
By A. Ananthalakshmi and Anshuman Daga
SINGAPORE, March 17 The health condition of
Singapore's founding father and long-serving former leader Lee
Kuan Yew, who has been in hospital with severe pneumonia for
nearly six weeks, has worsened, the government said on Tuesday.
Lee, 91, is being treated at downtown Singapore General
Hospital where he has been on a ventilator. At the end of last
month, officials said his condition was improving, but further
statements said there had been no change.
"Lee Kuan Yew's condition has worsened due to an infection.
He is on antibiotics. The doctors are closely monitoring his
condition," the office of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the
founding leader's eldest son, said in a short statement.
There appeared to be no increased activity around the
hospital, but a security guard said Lee's visitors usually
entered the building via a private entrance.
In a book published in 2013, Lee had said he felt weaker by
the day and that he wanted a quick death.
Lee, an iconic political figure in Asia, is widely credited
with transforming Singapore from a mosquito-infested swamp under
British colonial rule to a thriving independent state that is
now one of the world's financial powerhouses.
Although he has receded from the public and political scene,
his health is watched closely as he is still seen as an
influential figure for the current government.
The Singapore dollar pared gains immediately after
news of Lee's worsening health condition.
Lee Hsien Loong followed in his father's footsteps in 2004,
becoming the city-state's third prime minister. He himself was
discharged from hospital on Feb. 18 after a successful surgery
to treat prostate cancer.
Lee Kuan Yew, a Cambridge-educated lawyer, had a central
role in building Singapore into one of the world's wealthiest
nations on a per capita basis with a strong, pervasive role for
the state and little patience for dissent.
He co-founded the People's Action Party (PAP), which has
ruled Singapore since 1959 and led the newly born country when
it was separated from Malaysia in 1965. Lee stepped down as
prime minister in 1990.
In the last election in 2011, the party won 93 percent of
the seats despite its support sliding to around 60 percent of
the popular vote. Many voters complained about the high cost of
living and a rise in immigration.
News of Lee's fading health prompted an outpouring of
support on social media.
"For all his work and belief for and in us as a nation, we
can only pray for his stability of health, and continue to carry
on his profound legacy of building a better nation from all he
has taught us," Darius Lim wrote on the prime minister's
Facebook page.
(Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga, Lee Chyen Yee and Rujun
Shen; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)