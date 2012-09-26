Former RBS trader saw Libor fixing as 'cartel' -report

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 A former trader for the Royal
Bank of Scotland discussed Libor fixing with traders
from other banks and described the process -- now subject to
regulatory investigations worldwide -- as a cartel, according to
court documents cited by Bloomberg.
In transcripts of instant messaging conversations that have
now been sealed from public view, Tan Chi Min, the former head
of delta trading at the British lender, discussed the setting of
the London interbank offered rate (Libor) with colleagues inside
and outside the bank.
"It's just amazing how Libor fixing can make you that much
money or lose if opposite," Tan said, according to Bloomberg, in
an electronic messaging conversation on Aug. 19, 2007, with
traders at other banks, including a trader from Deutsche Bank
called Mark Wong.
"It's a cartel now in London," he added.
More than a dozen banks are under investigation by
regulators in the United States, Europe and Asia for suspected
rigging of interbank rates used to price trillions of dollars
worth of financial products.
Tan was fired from RBS during an internal probe into alleged
manipulation of Libor rates.
The electronic conversation was among message exchanges
included in a 231-page affidavit, filed by Tan, that Singapore
High Court has sealed following a request from RBS.
The British lender asked that the documents be sealed until
the investigations by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, the Department of Justice and Britain's Financial
Services Authority are completed.
Tan, who was known at the bank as Jimmy Tan, was sacked from
his Singapore-based role as head of delta trading for the Global
Banking & Markets division in November 2011. The bank accused
him of trying to improperly influence the bank's rate setters.
Delta trading involves using derivatives to mirror the price
moves in a basket of securities.
He is suing the bank for wrongful dismissal, and has alleged
that the practice of traders making requests to the bank's rate
setters was well known by RBS management.
RBS is disputing the allegations, saying Tan was dismissed
for gross misconduct. It has already announced that it has
dismissed several employees in relation to its inquiries into
its interbank rate setting.
RBS's spokeswoman in Singapore, Patricia Choo, said the bank
had no further comment to make on the case.
Deutsche Bank AG spokesman Michael West in Hong
Kong referred to previous statements by the bank that it is
continuing its investigation into the matter and cooperating
with the authorities. He added that Wong had no comment to make.
The Bloomberg report also contains conversations in which
Tan discusses with colleagues how the bank's rate submission had
affected the final rate.
"Nice Libor," Tan said in an April 2, 2008, instant message
with other RBS traders.
"Our six-month fixing moved the entire fixing, hahahah."
RBS confirmed last month in its half-year results that it
was among banks being investigated. In June, rival lender
Barclays Plc was fined $453 million by U.S. and British
authorities after its staff reported false interbank rates.
The case is Tan Chi Min vs The Royal Bank of Scotland PLC,
S939/2011 at Singapore High Court.