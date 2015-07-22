UPDATE 3-Singapore police freeze two bank accounts linked to 1MDB probe

* Police says accounts frozen relevant to 1MDB
investigations
* Authorities did not identify banks or accounts in question
* Malaysia police makes second arrest in 1MDB probe
* Two opposition leaders say barred from leaving country
(Adds opposition lawmakers barred from leaving Malaysia)
By Rujun Shen and Yantoultra Ngui
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 Police in
Singapore said on Wednesday they have frozen two bank accounts
in connection with an investigation into alleged financial
mismanagement and graft at Malaysia's troubled state fund
1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
It was the first time accounts outside Malaysia had been
frozen in connection with the investigation, which has left
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak facing his biggest crisis
since he took office in 2009.
"On 15 July 2015, we issued orders under the Criminal
Procedure Code to prohibit any dealings in respect of money in
two bank accounts that are relevant to the investigation,"
Singapore police said in a statement.
Police did not identify the banks or the accounts in
question because the investigation is continuing.
A 1MDB spokesman declined to comment.
1MDB, a property-to-energy group whose advisory board is
chaired by Najib, is facing criticism over its debt of nearly 42
billion ringgit ($11.09 billion) and alleged mishandling of its
finances.
The freezing of the Singapore bank accounts follows a
similar move in Malaysia where a task force investigating 1MDB
said this month that it had frozen half a dozen bank accounts
following a media report that millions of dollars had been
transferred to accounts belonging to Najib.
The Wall Street Journal reported on July 3 that
investigators looking into 1MDB had traced close to $700 million
of deposits moving through Falcon Bank in Singapore into the
personal account of Najib in Malaysia.
Reuters has not verified the Wall Street Journal report.
Najib has denied taking any money for personal gain and said
the corruption allegations are part of a malicious campaign to
force him out of office.
A 14-day notice period given to Dow Jones & Co, which
publishes the Journal, to respond to a letter from Najib's
lawyers seeking clarification, ended on Tuesday.
TASK FORCE
Singapore's central bank also said it is in contact with
financial institutions in relation to the 1MDB investigation and
Falcon Bank has said it is co-operating with inquiries.
On Tuesday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said
it was looking into whether banks followed rules on properly
identifying customers and their sources of funds and on
reporting suspicious transactions.
"We're actually looking back to see if they have done all
these things," MAS managing director Ravi Menon told a news
conference.
Malaysian authorities have set up a task force including
police, the attorney-general, the central bank and the national
anti-corruption agency to look into the 1MDB affair.
As part of the investigation, two people have been arrested
this week, the Bernama state news agency reported.
One of them was identified as the managing director of a
company, who was arrested on Tuesday, while the director of a
construction company were arrested at Kuala Lumpur's
international airport on Monday, Bernama said.
Authorities did not identify the two.
Separately, two opposition lawmakers who have both been
critical of 1MDB said on Wednesday they had been barred from
leaving the country.
Tony Pua and Rafizi Ramli both said authorities had not
given them a reason for the travel ban. Immigration authorities
were not immediately available for comment.
Earlier, a former newspaper editor seen as close to the
ruling party recently alleged that the two had worked with
a website to forge documents on 1MDB. The two politicians denied
that.
The website, Sarawak Report, has published allegations of
graft and mismanagement within 1MDB, citing documents from
whistleblowers.
The site's editor, Clare Rewcastle-Brown, has also denied
the accusation. Authorities have blocked her website since
Sunday for violating an Internet law. {ID:nL3N100231]
