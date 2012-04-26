Singapore Stocks-Seen higher on U.S. Fed comments

SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore shares may open higher on Thursday, lifted by comments from the Federal Reserve that it could buy more bonds to aid the world's largest economy if necessary. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2347 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1390.69 1.36% 18.720 USD/JPY 81.28 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9805 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1642.49 -0.09% -1.490 US CRUDE 104.05 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 13090.72 0.69% 89.16 ASIA ADRS 125.82 0.62% 0.77 ------------------------------------------------------------- > Wall St pops on Apple's results, Fed's reassurance > Long-dated U.S. bond prices fall as Fed holds off new QE > Dollar undermined by Fed's vigilance on stimulus > Gold flat, tumbles then recover after Fed > Oil gains with Wall St, shrugs off U.S. stocks build Stocks and factors to watch: - GENTING SINGAPORE PLC - Casino operator Genting Singapore could be in focus after Las Vegas Sands Corp, which operates a rival casino in the city state, reported a doubling first quarter net profit, helped by higher revenue from Asia. - YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD - Singapore-listed shipbuilder Yangzijiang reported a 7 percent rise in its first quarter net profit to 1.02 billion yuan ($161.80 million), thanks to the delivery of higher margin shipbuilding contracts that were secured prior to the financial crisis. - CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS - CDL Hospitality Trusts said its distribution per unit rose 16.8 percent in the first quarter to 2.78 Singapore cents compared to 2.38 Singapore cents a year ago, helped by an increase in revenue. - ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced apartments, said its first quarter distribution per unit was 2.14 Singapore cents, unchanged from a year ago. Its revenue rose 6 percent to S$71.6 million, mainly due to contributions from a Japanese property acquired in December. - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched 0.18 percent higher to 2,979.78 points on Wednesday. - The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.69 percent to 13,090.72, while The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 1.36 percent to 1,390.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.3 percent 3,029.63. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Japan S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan SE Asia Australia/NZ India OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street Gold Currency Eurostocks Oil JP bonds ADR Report LME metals US bonds STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: DIARIES & DATA: IPO diary & data U.S. earnings diary Singapore diary Eurostocks Week Ahead Asia earnings diary European diary Wall Street Week Ahead TOP NEWS: Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Technology Telecoms Media news Banking news General/political Asia Macro A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt (Local currency) LME price overview