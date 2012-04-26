Singapore Stocks-Seen higher on U.S. Fed comments

SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore shares may open
higher on Thursday, lifted by comments from the Federal Reserve
that it could buy more bonds to aid the world's largest economy
if necessary.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2347 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1390.69 1.36% 18.720
USD/JPY 81.28 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9805 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1642.49 -0.09% -1.490
US CRUDE 104.05 -0.07% -0.070
DOW JONES 13090.72 0.69% 89.16
ASIA ADRS 125.82 0.62% 0.77
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St pops on Apple's results, Fed's reassurance
> Long-dated U.S. bond prices fall as Fed holds off new QE
> Dollar undermined by Fed's vigilance on stimulus
> Gold flat, tumbles then recover after Fed
> Oil gains with Wall St, shrugs off U.S. stocks build
Stocks and factors to watch:
- GENTING SINGAPORE PLC
- Casino operator Genting Singapore could be in focus after
Las Vegas Sands Corp, which operates a rival casino in
the city state, reported a doubling first quarter net profit,
helped by higher revenue from Asia.
- YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD
- Singapore-listed shipbuilder Yangzijiang reported a 7
percent rise in its first quarter net profit to 1.02 billion
yuan ($161.80 million), thanks to the delivery of higher margin
shipbuilding contracts that were secured prior to the financial
crisis.
- CDL HOSPITALITY TRUSTS
- CDL Hospitality Trusts said its distribution per unit rose
16.8 percent in the first quarter to 2.78 Singapore cents
compared to 2.38 Singapore cents a year ago, helped by an
increase in revenue.
- ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST
- Ascott Residence Trust, which owns serviced apartments,
said its first quarter distribution per unit was 2.14 Singapore
cents, unchanged from a year ago. Its revenue rose 6 percent to
S$71.6 million, mainly due to contributions from a Japanese
property acquired in December.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index inched
0.18 percent higher to 2,979.78 points on Wednesday.
- The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.69 percent
to 13,090.72, while The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 1.36 percent to 1,390.69. The Nasdaq Composite Index
jumped 2.3 percent 3,029.63.
