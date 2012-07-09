Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1354.68 -0.94% -12.900 USD/JPY 79.5 -0.2% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5457 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1577.69 -0.30% -4.810 US CRUDE 84.45 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 12772.47 -0.96% -124.20 ASIA ADRS 118.30 -1.22% -1.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide as US jobs data drives global fear SE ASIA STOCKS-China-linked shares lift Singapore STOCKS TO WATCH - CASINOS - Singapore plans to toughen its casino laws and allow the regulator to impose a fine of up to 10 percent of annual revenues generated by operators Genting Singapore and Las Vegas Sands, local media reported on Saturday. - CAPITALAND LTD, ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST - Southeast Asia's largest developer CapitaLand said on Monday it would buy a property in Singapore for S$359 million ($282 million) from associate Ascott Residence Trust. CapitaLand will also sell Ascott Raffles Place Singapore and Ascott Guangzhou to Ascott Residence for S$283.3 million. - OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD - Aricultural commodities firm Olam on Saturday said it had set up a $2 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme to raise funds for working capital and possible acquisitions. - TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD - Tiger Airways, a budget carrier part owned by Singapore Airlines, said on Friday that Koay Peng Yen will be its new group chief executive officer from Aug 10. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls after disappointing U.S. jobs data > Jobs selloff erases Wall St's gain for week > Prices advance on disappointing jobs data > Euro hits two-yr lows; China data awaited > Gold slides on deflation worry after US jobs data > Oil falls as tepid US jobs growth disappoints > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: