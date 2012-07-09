版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 9日 星期一

Singapore Stocks - Factors to watch on July 9

Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1354.68     -0.94%   -12.900
 USD/JPY                          79.5         -0.2%    -0.160
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.5457          --    -0.003
 SPOT GOLD                        1577.69     -0.30%    -4.810
 US CRUDE                         84.45        0.00%     0.000
 DOW JONES                        12772.47    -0.96%   -124.20
 ASIA ADRS                        118.30      -1.22%     -1.46
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro slide as US jobs data drives
global fear 
    SE ASIA STOCKS-China-linked shares lift Singapore   
 
 
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - CASINOS
    - Singapore plans to toughen its casino laws and allow the
regulator to impose a fine of up to 10 percent of annual
revenues generated by operators Genting Singapore and
Las Vegas Sands, local media reported on Saturday.
 
    
    - CAPITALAND LTD, ASCOTT RESIDENCE TRUST 
    - Southeast Asia's largest developer CapitaLand said on
Monday it would buy a property in Singapore for S$359 million
($282 million) from associate Ascott Residence Trust.
    CapitaLand will also sell Ascott Raffles Place Singapore and
Ascott Guangzhou to Ascott Residence for S$283.3 million.
 
    
    - OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 
    - Aricultural commodities firm Olam on Saturday said it had
set up a $2 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme to raise
funds for working capital and possible acquisitions.
 
     
    - TIGER AIRWAYS HOLDINGS LTD 
    - Tiger Airways, a budget carrier part owned by Singapore
Airlines, said on Friday that Koay Peng Yen will be
its new group chief executive officer from Aug 10.
 
    
   MARKET NEWS
 
 > Nikkei falls after disappointing U.S. jobs data        
 > Jobs selloff erases Wall St's gain for week            
 > Prices advance on disappointing jobs data             
 > Euro hits two-yr lows; China data awaited            
 > Gold slides on deflation worry after US jobs data    
 > Oil falls as tepid US jobs growth disappoints         
 > Key political risks to watch in Singapore      
 
