Singapore Stocks-May fall on weak German bond sale; TA in focus

 SINGAPORE, Nov 24 Singapore shares are
likely to move lower on Thursday following a tumble in U.S.
stocks overnight after a weak German bond sale exacerbated fears
over the euro zone debt crisis.	
 Singapore property and construction group TA Corp 
may be in focus after it said on Wednesday it had secured two
contracts worth a total of S$271 million ($208 million) to build
two condominiums in the city-state for Allgreen Properties.
 	
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------
                  INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1161.79     -2.21%   -26.250
 USD/JPY                          77.19       -0.14%    -0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.8878          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1687.99     -0.28%    -4.800
 US CRUDE                         95.76       -0.43%    -0.420
 DOW JONES                        11257.55    -2.05%   -236.17
 ASIA ADRS                        108.37      -2.70%     -3.01
 -------------------------------------------------------------      
 
  	
> Wall St falls for 6th day; German bunds spark fear     	
> Euro zone worries push yields to 7-week lows          	
> Euro spooked as German auction rings alarm bells     	
> Gold falls on weak China data, lower US stocks       	
> Oil slides nearly 2 pct on global economic woes       	
      	

 Stocks and factors to watch:	
 -- CAPITALAND LTD 	
 - Property developer CapitaLand said on Wednesday it had
sold more than 350 apartments on the first day of launch of its
583-unit condominium, Bedok Residences, in Singapore.
 	
 	
 -- FOCUS MEDIA HOLDING LTD  	
 - China's top private conglomerate Fosun International Ltd
 has acquired $10.35 million worth of shares in Chinese
digital advertising firm Focus Media Holding Ltd, which has been
accused by Muddy Waters of overstating its assets.
 	
 	

 -- HISAKA HOLDINGS 	
 - Manufacturing firm Hisaka said its net profit for the full
year fell 30.5 percent to S$6.4 million, partly due to a fall in
revenue as a result of a slowdown in global manufacturing in the
second half of the year. 	
  	

 - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index fell
1.5 percent to 2,676.57 points on Wednesday. 	
 - The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 2.05
percent to 11,257.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index 
retreated 2.21 percent to 1,161.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index
 dropped 2.43 percent to 2,460.08. 	
 	

 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
 Japan             S.Korea       China   	
 Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
 Australia/NZ     India      	
 	

 OTHER MARKETS: 	
 Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
 Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
 ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
      	

 (Editing by Robert Birsel)

