Singapore Stocks-Seen capped near 6-mth highs; Olam in focus

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore shares are set
to consolidate near six-month highs, with commodities firm Olam
International Ltd in the limelight after reporting a
12 percent fall in quarterly net profit.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1350.5 -0.09% -1.270
USD/JPY 78.39 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.943 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1719.39 0.02% 0.290
US CRUDE 100.92 0.18% 0.180
DOW JONES 12878.28 0.03% 4.24
ASIA ADRS 128.16 1.15% 1.46
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Shares finish flat in late rally on Greece
> Prices gain as retail sales disappoint, Europe weighs
> Yen slips against dollar, euro after BOJ easing
> Gold falls on credit downgrade fears, tracks euro
> Brent edges up at expiry, eyeing Iran, Europe
Stocks and factors to watch:
-- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD
- The commodities firm was hit by margin weakness in its
industrial raw material segment, but gave a positive outlook on
Tuesday.
-- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD
- Offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd
said its net profit for the three months ended December more
than doubled to 638 million Norwegian krones ($112 million) on
higher orders and strong margins.
-- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD
- Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties said its net
profit in October-December rose 11 percent to $91.2 million
compared with a year ago due to growth in China, and was looking
for acquisitions.
-- CHEMOIL ENERGY LTD
- Supplier of marine fuel Chemoil said it recorded a fourth
quarter net profit of $19.5 million, reversing from a loss of
$1.8 million a year earlier, helped by a surge in revenue and
higher gross contribution per metric ton.
-- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD
- Singapore Technologies Engineering's aerospace arm ST
Aerospace said it has been awarded a contract worth $15 million
a year to support Korean low fare airline Eastar Jet's engines
over 10 years.
- Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.37 percent on Tuesday to 2,987.41 points, its strongest close
since early August.
- The Dow Jones industrial average ended 0.03 percent
higher at 12,878.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost
0.09 percent at 1,350.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index
rose 0.02 percent to 2,931.83.
