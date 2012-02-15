版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 15日 星期三 08:31 BJT

Singapore Stocks-Seen capped near 6-mth highs; Olam in focus

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore shares are set
to consolidate near six-month highs, with commodities firm Olam
International Ltd in the limelight after reporting a
12 percent fall in quarterly net profit.	
                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1350.5      -0.09%    -1.270
 USD/JPY                          78.39       -0.03%    -0.020
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.943           --     0.005
 SPOT GOLD                        1719.39      0.02%     0.290
 US CRUDE                         100.92       0.18%     0.180
 DOW JONES                        12878.28     0.03%      4.24
 ASIA ADRS                        128.16       1.15%      1.46
 -------------------------------------------------------------   
 
     	
> Shares finish flat in late rally on Greece             	
> Prices gain as retail sales disappoint, Europe weighs 	
> Yen slips against dollar, euro after BOJ easing      	
> Gold falls on credit downgrade fears, tracks euro    	
> Brent edges up at expiry, eyeing Iran, Europe         	
         	
    Stocks and factors to watch:	
    -- OLAM INTERNATIONAL LTD 	
    - The commodities firm was hit by margin weakness in its
industrial raw material segment, but gave a positive outlook on
Tuesday.	
 	
    	
    -- STX OSV HOLDINGS LTD 	
    - Offshore vessel builder STX OSV Holdings Ltd 
said its net profit for the three months ended December more
than doubled to 638 million Norwegian krones ($112 million) on
higher orders and strong margins. 	
    	
    -- GLOBAL LOGISTIC PROPERTIES LTD 	
    - Warehouse operator Global Logistic Properties said its net
profit in October-December rose 11 percent to $91.2 million
compared with a year ago due to growth in China, and was looking
for acquisitions. 	
    	
    -- CHEMOIL ENERGY LTD 	
    - Supplier of marine fuel Chemoil said it recorded a fourth
quarter net profit of $19.5 million, reversing from a loss of
$1.8 million a year earlier, helped by a surge in revenue and
higher gross contribution per metric ton. 	
    	
    -- SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 	
    - Singapore Technologies Engineering's aerospace arm ST
Aerospace said it has been awarded a contract worth $15 million
a year to support Korean low fare airline Eastar Jet's engines
over 10 years. 	
     	
    - Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index gained
0.37 percent on Tuesday to 2,987.41 points, its strongest close
since early August.	
    - The Dow Jones industrial average ended 0.03 percent
higher at 12,878.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost
0.09 percent at 1,350.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index 
rose 0.02 percent to 2,931.83. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: 	
    Japan             S.Korea       China   	
    Hong Kong        Taiwan        SE Asia 	
    Australia/NZ     India      	
    	
    OTHER MARKETS: 	
    Wall Street       Gold         Currency  	
    Eurostocks       Oil           JP bonds  	
    ADR Report      LME metals  US bonds  	
         	
    STOCKS NEWS US, Europe, Asia: 	
      	
    DIARIES & DATA: 	
    IPO diary & data 	
       U.S. earnings diary 	
      Singapore diary 	
         Eurostocks Week Ahead 	
     Asia earnings diary 	
      European diary 	
    Wall Street Week Ahead 	
    TOP NEWS: 	
      Asian companies       U.S. company
News 	
      European companies    Forex news 	
    Global Economy       Technology 	
    Telecoms            Media news 	
      Banking news           
General/political 	
    Asia Macro 	
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:LIVE PRICES & DATA: 	
    World Stocks        Currency rates  	
    Dow Jones/NASDAQ  Nikkei 	
    FTSE 100 Debt  	
    (Local currency) LME price overview

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐