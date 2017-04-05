UPDATE 1-ExxonMobil says in talks to buy Singapore's Jurong Aromatics

* Exxon is frontrunner to buy JAC - PFI
* JAC may boost ExxonMobil's Singapore PX output to 1.8 mln
tpy
By Florence Tan and Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, April 5 ExxonMobil said on
Wednesday it is in talks to buy a refining-petrochemical complex
in Singapore that could boost its fuel and chemical production
in Asia.
"We can confirm that we are currently negotiating with the
receiver for Jurong Aromatics Corporation Pte Ltd to acquire
JAC's assets on Jurong Island," an ExxonMobil spokeswoman said.
"While progress is being made, no agreement has been reached
yet," she said.
The U.S. oil company is the frontrunner to buy JAC which
went into receivership in September 2015, Thomson Reuters
publication Project Finance International reported on Tuesday.
Borelli Walsh had been appointed the receivers and managers
of JAC by lender BNP Paribas. Lotte Chemical Corp
said in March that it had dropped out of the race to buy JAC.
Costing $2.4 billion, JAC's condensate splitter and
petrochemical units started operations in Asia in 2014 to
produce paraxylene, a raw material for textiles and bottles, to
meet China's demand.
Singapore is already ExxonMobil's biggest paraxylene
production base in the world at 1 million tonnes per year (tpy),
according to its 2016 annual report. The proposed JAC
acquisition will boost ExxonMobil's paraxylene capacity to 1.8
million tpy and add another 2.5 million tpy of oil products
output.
JAC's debt problems mounted amid the global commodities rout
and it stopped operations at the end of 2014 to fix a technical
issue. The plant was restarted in July 2016 under tolling
agreements with BP and Glencore.
Once the deal is inked, ExxonMobil could take over the
purchase of condensate for JAC from July, trade sources said.
