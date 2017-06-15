Singapore PM's brother says he fears authorities may stop him from leaving

| SINGAPORE, June 15
SINGAPORE, June 15 Singapore Prime Minister Lee
Hsien Loong's younger brother said on Thursday he fears the
nation's authorities may stop him from leaving the country or
take other action against him after he made a series of
accusations against Lee.
On Wednesday, Lee Hsien Yang and his sister Lee Wei Ling
declared that they had lost confidence in their older brother
and feared "the use of the organs of the state against us."
Lee Hsien Yang also announced that he, and his wife, Lee
Suet Fern, were planning to leave the island state "for the
foreseeable future" because they felt threatened. They have not
disclosed the date of their departure or the destination.
"Lots of things can happen to me," he told Reuters in a
phone interview on Thursday. "They have stopped people from
leaving the country. I suppose if they do, they would have to
explain at least. I don’t think there are any grounds to."
The Prime Minister's Office didn't immediately respond to
Reuters' requests for comment on Lee Hsien Yang's latest claims.
The three children of Lee Kuan Yew, who was the founding
father of modern Singapore and who ruled the country for three
decades, are feuding over the future of the house that their
father lived in for most of his life.
The siblings have, among other things, accused the prime
minister and his wife, Ho Ching, of harbouring political
ambitions for their son, Li Hongyi.
The prime minister on Wednesday denied the allegations and
said he was disappointed that his siblings have chosen to
publicize private family matters.
On Thursday, Li denied he wanted a political role, saying on
Facebook: "For what it is worth, I really have no interest in
politics."
"BIG BROTHER"
Lee Hsien Yang has made it clear he is concerned about his
phone calls and messages being monitored. He tries to make it
more difficult to track his communications, using an
internatioonal phone number and the WhatsApp messaging service.
"I've used the term big brother, what do you think big
brother means? Why do you think I use WhatsApp?" he said.
WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook Inc, promises
privacy through encrypted messaging.
Lee, the former chief executive of Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd, who is currently the chairman
of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, said that he is
still in Singapore as he needs "time to sort out my affairs."
"I hope wherever I move to might be safe. It will be safer,
I would say," he said.
The attacks on the prime minister by his two siblings, which
initially came in a joint news release and statement while their
brother was on holiday has led to a rare public display of
discord at the top of a country that usually keeps such matters
firmly behind closed doors.
Lee Hsien Yang and his wife, Lee Suet Fern, said they feel
hugely unwelcome and closely monitored in Singapore.
"I'm constrained about what I should and can say. You
realise of course that they are very quick to threaten
defamation... Many people and many tools get used to make people
feel uncomfortable," he told Reuters on Thursday.
He provided no specific evidence of action by the Singapore
government against him. Reuters was unable to independently
verify the accusations.
Lee Wei Ling said on Wednesday if the dispute were merely a
family affair, she would not have publicized it. Her concern was
also about the way ordinary citizens could face an abuse of
power, she said on Facebook.
Before he died in 2015, Lee Kuan Yew made it public that he
wanted the house, a humbly furnished home with retro furniture
near the bustling Orchard shopping district, demolished.
But the prime minister's siblings claim that he and his
wife, Ho Ching, had opposed the wish. Officials have said that
the prime minister has recused himself from any government
decisions about the house.
