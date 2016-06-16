Singapore Post dissolves executive committee

SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore Post Ltd
said on Thursday its executive committee has been dissolved, and
that five directors will have left the board by the coming
annual shareholder meeting in July.
The company said in a statement that Keith Tay, Goh Yeow Tin
and Wolfgang Baier have resigned, adding that recommendations
from a corporate governance review were expected by the end of
June.
The announcement came after Singapore Post, partly owned by
Alibaba Group, said in May that the city-state's
Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority was starting
investigations on possible breaches of the Companies Act.
