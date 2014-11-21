SINGAPORE PRESS-Amgen opens S$200 mln plant in Singapore-Straits Times

American pharmaceutical giant Amgen officially opened a S$200 million ($154 million) biomanufacturing facility in Tuas on Thursday, the Straits Times reported.

The 120,000 sq ft plant, the company's first manufacturing site in Asia, will produce a drug substance used to treat osteoporosis and bone-related disorders in cancer patients.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 1.2994 Singapore dollar) (Compiled by Anshuman Daga)