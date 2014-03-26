SINGAPORE PRESS-EFG Bank gets wholesale banking licence in Singapore - Straits Times

Private bank EFG has obtained a wholesale banking
licence in Singapore, allowing it to offer a range of Singapore
dollar deposits for its wealthy customers, the Straits Times
daily reported.
With the new licence, EFG has been operating as a wholesale
bank in Singapore since March 3.
The bank had assets under management for clients worth about
14.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.81 billion) as at December last
year, for EFG Bank in Asia.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 0.8862 Swiss Francs)
(Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)