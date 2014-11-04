SINGAPORE PRESS-Blackstone said to be in due diligence for bulk property purchases - Business Times

BRIEF-Digital Ally says received order to upgrade airport shuttle bus fleet video systems
* Digital Ally Inc - Digital Ally receives order to upgrade airport shuttle bus fleet video systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Global investment and advisory giant Blackstone is said to be keen on bulk purchases of high-end residential units in Singapore. It is understood to be doing due diligence for a potential acquisition of 18 four-bedroom apartments at Paterson Suites as well as an en bloc purchase of 21 Anderson Royal Oak Residence. Both are completed freehold developments.
When contacted, Blackstone declined to comment.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Digital Ally Inc - Digital Ally receives order to upgrade airport shuttle bus fleet video systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Has commenced drilling at its K1 site, which is a past producing graphite mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: