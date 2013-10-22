SINGAPORE PRESS-Blackstone opens Singapore office - Business Times

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 mln of medium-term notes
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes
Lured by opportunities in emerging Asia, alternative asset management giant Blackstone Group officially opened its Singapore office yesterday, joining rival KKR & Co.
Blackstone's Singapore office will employ 35 people across the firm's private equity, real estate and tactical opportunities segments. The firm has also set up a regional treasury centre in Singapore, where it will move some of its support functions. ()
LONDON, April 11 Royal Dutch Shell was aware that some of the payments it made to Nigeria for rights to an oilfield under a 2011 deal would go to a company associated with former Nigerian oil minister and convicted money launderer Dan Etete, it said in a statement to Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride-services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, fuel for the company's growth as it continues to compete fiercely with larger rival Uber Technologies Inc.